Ogun Restates Commitment to Education Partnerships

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its readiness to work with organisations that support and strengthen the education sector, as part of efforts to build a more educated and prosperous state.

Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, gave the assurance during the distribution of learning materials to pupils of public primary schools. The exercise, held at Imo Methodist Primary School, Oke-Yeke, Isabo, Abeokuta, was organised by the Promoting Education for Indigent Children Foundation (PEFIC), a non-governmental organisation.

Ifede, represented by Permanent Member III of SUBEB, Hon. Abiodun Ajayi, noted that although the gesture might seem modest, its impact on indigent pupils would be significant. He praised the foundation for its consistent support for vulnerable children.

“Education remains the most powerful gift we can offer our children. It is the foundation for development, innovation and future progress. Today’s distribution is not just about textbooks and notebooks,” he said.

The SUBEB Chairman added that the provision of learning materials would help ease financial burdens on parents, motivate pupils, improve attendance and enrolment, and enhance learning outcomes.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child — whether in urban centres, rural communities or hard-to-reach areas – has access to quality basic education. According to him, ongoing efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children include classroom renovation and construction, provision of furniture and instructional materials, continuous teacher training, and improved school monitoring and supervision.

In his welcome address, the Convener and Management Committee member of PEFIC, Mr Lateef Oridota, said the organisation was established to mobilise resources for learners, acknowledging that government alone could not bear the full burden of providing education.

He listed some of the distributed materials, including English and Mathematics textbooks, Alawiye Iwe Kika Yoruba, Quantitative and Verbal Reasoning texts, Modern Method of Writing workbooks, and 60-leaf exercise books.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by the Zonal Education Officer, Abeokuta South, Mr Yusuf Olatunji, commended PEFIC for giving back to the community. He assured that the state government would continue supporting individuals and organisations working to uplift the less privileged.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Olaide Abayomi of OOLG Primary School II, Adigbe, Abeokuta South, expressed appreciation for the donated materials and prayed for continued success for the organisation.