President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment after testing positive for Coronavirus, a statement from the country’s presidency said on Sunday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection today, Sunday, 12 December 2021,” the statement issued by Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency shared through the government’s twitter handle, @PresidencyZA, said.

“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today.”

It, however, said Ramaphosa who recently completed a tour of West Africa, visiting Nigeria, Senegal, among other countries in the sub-region, is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

His positive test comes amid concerns over Omicron variant of the virus detected in the country recently.

The statement emphasized that the president is fully vaccinated, but has delegated his powers to the deputy having gone on self isolation.

“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

“On his recent visit to four West African states, President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries.

“The President and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. The President also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.

“Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

“President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. People who have had contact with the President today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested

