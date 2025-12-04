South Africa announces year-long hiatus from G20 following US ban from 2026 summit 

South Africa has confirmed it will skip the 2026 G20 meetings after being excluded by the United States, saying it does not expect other member states to intervene on its behalf.

The US assumed the G20 presidency this month, following a largely boycotted South African tenure, including the November summit in Johannesburg, the first-ever G20 meeting hosted on the African continent. Analysts say the move reflects growing tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited alleged discrimination against the white Afrikaner minority as part of the rationale for excluding South Africa from the US-led G20. Pretoria has dismissed the claims as unfounded.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said South Africa will take a “commercial break” from G20 activities during 2026, resuming participation when the UK assumes the presidency next year. “For now, we will pause until normal programming resumes,” he said.

The G20 comprises the world’s largest economies, the European Union, and the African Union regional bloc, representing 85 per cent of global GDP and two-thirds of the global population. Despite the Johannesburg summit attracting leaders from G20 and non-G20 countries, US President Donald Trump boycotted the event entirely.

Magwenya added that South Africa does not expect other nations to lobby for its inclusion or disrupt the US presidency, noting that “it would be unhelpful if the entire year goes to waste.” However, the country anticipates that other members may voice concern over the US decision to uphold the principles of multilateralism and the G20’s intended purpose.

The move follows months of strained relations between the US and South Africa, including the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador in March and the imposition of 30 per cent US trade tariffs, which Pretoria continues to contest.