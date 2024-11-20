Connect with us

Business

South Africa takes over G20 leadership
Advertisement

Business

UBA hosts last business series of the year, to empower MSME’s with wealth mgt strategies

Business

CBN cautions public on use of fake SWIFT messages

Business

Nigeria nearer to debt distress as Senate approves fresh $2.2bn loan request today

Business

Nigeria’s 2025 budget lowest since 2018 - Experts

Business

Tinubu sacks PTAD boss Chioma Ejikeme, appoints Tolulope Odunaiya as replacement

Business

2025 budget: Expecting 51% inflation crash, others unrealistic - LCCI

Business

Investors gain N16bn as NGXASI inches up by 0.03%

Business

Anxiety as Trump confirms planned mass deportation using soldiers

Business

Naira weakened to 1690.37/$ as dollar supply falls

Business

South Africa takes over G20 leadership

Published

4 hours ago

on

South Africa takes over G20 leadership

South Africa, on Tuesday, assumed the presidency of the G20, becoming the first African nation to lead the influential bloc of the world’s largest economies.

The handover ceremony took place on Tuesday during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva officially transferred leadership to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who pledged to prioritise Africa’s development and the Global South’s interests during his tenure.

“We will use this moment to bring the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the G20,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa highlighted three key areas of focus for South Africa’s presidency: promoting inclusive economic growth, addressing food security, and leveraging artificial intelligence and innovation for sustainable development.

The South African president pledged to work towards greater global economic growth while ensuring no one is left behind.

South Africa is currently the only African member in the G20, a bloc that represents the world’s largest economies.

However, the African Union joined the forum as a member in 2023, reflecting growing global recognition of Africa’s role in shaping international policy.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union, with permanent guest status granted to Spain.

Advertisement

Member nations include major economies such as the United States, China, Germany, and India.

As the first African country to lead the G20, South Africa aims to champion issues of industrialization, employment, and reducing inequality, along with driving discussions on critical global issues.

“As South Africa, we undertake to advance the work of the G20 towards achieving greater global economic growth and sustainable development. We will work to ensure that no one is left behind,” Ramaphosa concluded.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *