By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of his untiring effort to conquer poverty, boost job creation and ensure continuous human capacity development and quality representation for the good people of Osun-west senatorial district, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has facilitated a Vocational Training For Practical Skill Development And Training of Youths And Women On Fish Farming In Osun West Senatorial District.

The training which was held at King’s Riverside Event Centre, Iwo, Osun state was in two phases.

The first phase which was in two batches ran run from Sept 19 to September 22, had over 70 participants, while the second phase which was held from September 28 to September 29 had 50 participants as trainees.

Both phases had resource persons from the Federal College of Fishery and Marine Technology(FCFMT) and experts from the Nigeria Institute For Oceanography and Marine Research (NIMOR) to train the participants on how to start fish farming and be successful in it.

Senator Oriolowo, who is the chairman Senate committee on Legislative Compliance while addressing the participants said the training was facilitated in his bid to ensure youths of the Senatorial district are self employed through productive entrepreneur skills.

“I believes in sustainable empowerment rather than consumables empowerment, and that informs the reason why I’m organizing this training as part of my constituency project,” Oriolowo said.

The Senator said the training is also gears towards promoting entrepreneurship in the senatorial district, creating wealth and boosting job creation in the society and as well as to complement the developmental strides of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the state.

He promised to facilitate more vocational training and entrepreneurial skills acquisition for the good people of his Senatorial district.

Participants were picked from the ten local government areas that make up Osun West Senatorial district namely; Iwo, Aiyedire, Olaoluwa, Irewole, Isokan Ayedaade, Ede North, Ede South, Ejigbo and Egbedore.

Certificate of participation were issued at the end of the programme, with a take-off grant worth N50,000 given to each participant.

The participants expressed their happiness to the Senator for facilitating such a life enriching program for them and promised to make the best use of the knowledge gotten from the training.