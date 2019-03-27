Senate Presidency: Oshiomhole trying to impose Lawan on us, says Ndume

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

A former Senate Leader, Ali Undume has accused the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole of trying to impose Senator Ahmed Lawan on the Senate as the new President.

A move which he has described as unconstitutional.

Ndume, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, also said that the choice of Lawan was an unpopular decision, unilaterally taken by Oshiomhole.

He said, “It was Adams Oshiomhole that said that Ahmad Lawan should be our next Senate President. I don’t believe that that is truly the position of Mr President.

“Before I went into this contest, I consulted with Mr President and he gave me the go-ahead. I consulted with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he also gave me the go-ahead immediately after the primaries.”

Ndume, who expressed shock over the action of the party, however, said he would consult leaders of the party in the North-East and his supportive colleagues before taking a final position on the issue.

He said, “I am surprised that the decision was taken and we were not given the chance to ask questions or make comments. The President was called upon to make his remarks and after that we sang the National Anthem.

“Even the chosen candidate was not given the chance to thank us or to say something about it. Those of us that are interested in contesting the position were not even consulted. I left the venue in shock.

“…If this is God’s decision, it will last, if it is not, God will take His own decision. I have a vision for the Senate because the Senate has drifted and is drifting to a position where it will not be able to serve its purpose.”

