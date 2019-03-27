Building collapse: Buhari vows to punish offenders

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that people who compromised building regulations and quality standards in country would be punished. According to him, the increase in cases of building collapse was an indication of impunity by those responsible.

Buhari gave the warning in Abuja on Tuesday when the leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors visited him at the Presidential Villa.

The NIQS delegation was led by its President, Obafemi Onashile. Buhari said, “The recent tragic incidents in Lagos and many others across the country, remind us of the need to strictly adhere to quality standards when it comes to construction projects.

“Young, innocent lives must never be lost due to incompetence and greed. Simply put, no corners must be cut.

“l want to assure you that those responsible for such incidents of professional negligence will feel the full wrath of the law.”

He said his “change” agenda was still on course and he would ensure that all segments of society complied.

The President added, “As a government, we remain focused and committed to ensuring that we create an inclusive and diversified economy. This simply means national growth must impact on the silent majority.

“This is why in the past three years, we focused on key job-creating sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure development.

“You will all recall that our agriculture and infrastructure programmes contributed to our exit from recession. This is a clear example of how, if we push ‘inclusive’ job-creating policies, growth will follow.”

Onashile said they were at the Villa to congratulate Buhari on his re-election and also pledge the support for the policies of his administration

