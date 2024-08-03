Connect with us

Sen. Oyewumi extols, Sunday Bisi, Osun PDP Chairman on his birthday
Akogun Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, has congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon. Sunday Bisi has he celebrates his birthday anniversary.

Senator Oyewumi in a congratulatory message signed and made available to newsmen, described Hon. Bisi as an uncommon politician whose pedigree and commitment has brought a lot of positive developments to the party in the state.

He acknowledged the doggedness of Hon. Bisi in the area of inclusive participation in politics, adding that his openness has yielded a lot of benefits to the ruling party in the state.

Oyewumi also described the state party Chairman as a cool headed man whose intelligent in handling party’s affairs is second to none.

According to Ikire born politician, “I am happy to witness another birthday of a good, brave and wonderful friend of mine whom I have on many occasions worked with. He is an embodiment of loyalty, and integrity who will stand with trust always even if it means standing alone.

“It is my prayer to God Almighty to continue blessing his household and grants him long life in sound health and wealth to witness many more of his birthday on earth.

“On behalf of my family and entire people of Osun West Senatorial District, I say Happy Birthday to you and Congratulations”

