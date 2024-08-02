Police in Sokoto State has announced the arrest of 81 protesters it labelled “miscreants” in the aftermath of the planned nationwide protest held on Thursday in the state capital.

Ali Hayatu Kaigama, the State Commissioner of police who announced this in a statement on Friday, assured adequate security and urges the good people of the Sokoto state to avoid any form of criminality during the protest

He said in a commendable swift of action, professionalism and dedication to public safety, the Sokoto State Police Command in synergy with other security agencies in the State had successfully apprehended eighty-one (81) miscreants.

News continues after this Advertisement

The arrested miscreants, according to the commissioner, were in disguise for a peaceful Protest by the youths.

He said, “The Protest started in the early hours of today under A very close security watch until around 03:00 pm when it started becoming violent and unruly. Billboards in front of the Government House and Iron Rail demarcation of some Major roads within the State were Vandalized.

” In the quest to maintain law and order within the State and to avoid further Breaking of shops and looting of warehouse among other nefarious activities, the Joint Patrol was able to make the arrest.”

Kaigama, while acknowledging the right of the residents of Protest, frowned at the destruction of public infrastructure, noting that any violent protester will be arrested for destruction of Public property and will be caused to face the full wrath of the law.

News continues after this Advertisement