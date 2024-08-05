How gunmen killed eight Imo community leaders – Witness

A witness has narrated how gunmen numbering six killed eight leaders of Umucheke community in Onuimo council area in Imo State.

The witness, a youth leader in Umucheke who craved anonymity for security reasons, told security operatives during an on-the-spot assessment of the incident on Sunday, that the assailants drove into the community on motorbikes.

“The gunmen who carried out that attack were six in number. They drove into our community on three motorcycles,” said the who spoke to a team of police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC).

“We saw them but we did not know they were gunmen coming to attack us and we did not raise any alarm at that time. It was when we started hearing gunshots and shouting for help that was when all of us began running away from our houses and scampering for safety.

“Those killed were our cabinet chiefs and some of our youth leaders. We are in deep pain and a great loss to our community. We are crying because of the way they were killed as if they were nothing to this great community.”

The Imo State Police Command and NSCDC visited the Umucheke Community for on the spot assessment.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

He said that it was gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that carried out the attack.

Also, they vowed that they would apprehend the attackers.

According to the command, “Today, 04/8/2024, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, with the Sole Administrator of Onuimo LGA, Dr. Emeka Obi, representative of the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Major AI Maikarifi, Commandant NSCDC, Comdt. Matthew Ovye and other security agencies visited Umucheke Community in Onuimo LGA for an on-the-spot assessment of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of over eight members of Eze Umucheke Cabinet yesterday who were gruesomely murdered by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN.

“CP Aboki Danjuma commiserated with the families of the bereaved and the entire community members over the unfortunate death of their loved ones and assured them that security agencies in the State are working in synergy to apprehend the miscreants responsible for the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law.”

