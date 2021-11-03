Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki following the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, also said the state government is setting up an independent panel to probe the collapse.

“The Lagos State Government is setting up an independent panel to probe the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. Members of the panel will be drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and other professional bodies,” the statement said.

“It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence. The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted. The Governor, as a first step, has directed that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.

“More equipment and personnel have been deployed in the site to save more lives.”

The government said it will embark on foundation and borehole acidic level tests to ascertain the impact on the collapsed building.

“These tests, particularly the borehole acidic level, is important for the entire Gerrard Road and adjoining areas,” the commissioner said.

“We wish to state that there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this incident. If anybody is found to have been indicted, he or she will face the law.

“It is important to restate that all developers and property owners are required to adhere strictly to all Building Codes and Planning Regulations to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Those who ignore such regulations, breaking seals and defying enforcement, will surely be prosecuted.”

Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos state, had earlier said construction at the collapsed building was once stopped after it failed a structural integrity test.