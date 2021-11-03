Fourteen bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi area of Lagos, as rescue effort enters day three, even as the owner of the building, Femi Osibona, is reported to have also died.

The high-rise, which was still under construction collapsed on Monday afternoon, with over 50 persons reportedly still trapped under the ruins.

Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes, the developing company in charge of the building, was said to have been trapped in the rubble.

On Monday evening, a witness had said Osibona was in the building when it collapsed.

There were indications on Wednesday morning that he may have died in the rubble.

Osibona, 50, a native of Ikenne, in Ogun State, is MD of Fourscore Homes, the handlers of 360 Degrees Towers – three highrise buildings of 15-Stories often referred to as Luxury in the Sky and the Shalom Apartments in Ikoyi, among other projects in Lagos and the United Kingdom.

Osibona started his real estate business in London in 1997. He built the Fourscore Mansions in Waterkloof, Pretoria, South Africa.