Another building under construction has collapsed in the Badagry area of Lagos State, 17 days after the Ikoyi building collapse which killed 45 people.

Four people were feared dead in the building collapse which occurred in Magbon area of Badagry, while many workers are said to be trapped in the building located at Flour Mills Estate, Magbon.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, on their Facebook page.

The statement said, “There has been a reported case of a storey building collapse at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station had rescued five victims from the under-construction building while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims.

“The victims which are mainly construction workers are however rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“However, four adults male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division and the Community dwellers are complimenting the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.”