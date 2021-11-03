The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), detained socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, for a second night spent the second night on Tuesday.

Cubana was invited by the commission on Monday, and is being interrogated by the anti-corruption agency for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

It was gathered that his travel documents were seized by anti graft agency to prevent him from leaving the country while under investigation.

His detention has continued to attract condemnations by those who say it’s possible witch-hunt.

“Even with the damning evidence the FBI provided against Abba Kyari, he has not bern invited to the EFCC, nor is he under arrest. So, again, why is Obi with EFCC and not Tinubu or Kyari? Is it because Obi is Igbo and they are not? This is obviously double standards!” wrote Reno Omokri, aide to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, @renoomokri

The Anambra-born club owner had on Monday arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, told Daily Trust that he was still with the commission.

‘’I don’t know whether he will be released this night (Tuesday night), but as I am talking to you, he is still with us,’’ he said.

Obi Cubana had made headlines in July when he hosted a lavish burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State.