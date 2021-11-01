At least four persons are reported to have died, while several others are injured under the rubble of a 21-storey building that collapsed at Musikiu Junction by Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The building which was still under construction caved in at about 2pm, burying workers at the sight.

Men of the Federal, state Fire Services and Rescue Team and men of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are currently at the scene of the incident to salvage the lives of those trapped.

According to Director General, LASEMA Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency has activated its emergency response plan to the above incident.

“All first responders are en route to secure the scene while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched,” he said.

It is reported that many construction workers and developers of the building, identified as Mr Wale Bobb are among the victims trapped under the rubbles.

Two people have been rescued from the rubbles at the scene. Both, males, were rescued at about 4.15 pm.

The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos State, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed it said rescue operation is ongoing.