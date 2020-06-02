Adebayo Obajemu

Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PLC released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange its audited financial report for the period ended 31 December 2019 on 29th May, 2020.

The company posted a gross earnings of N7.665 billion, advanced by 24.93% when compared with N6.136 billion reported in 2018.

Profit before tax rose by 291% to settle at about N546 million from a pre-tax deficit of about N285 million reported in 2018.

The transport related service provider grew its Profit after tax to N447 million, rose by 164% from previously reported deficit of N697 million reported in 2018 year end.

Earnings per share of the company for the year end 2019 stands at N0.33, up by 164.07% when compared with the previous earnings deficit of N0.51 in 2018.

With the share price of N1.81, the P.E ratio of SAHCO stands at 5.49x with earnings yield of 18.23%.

Dividend of N16.50 per 50kobo ordinary share, subject to withholding tax and approval to be paid to members at the close of business on the 16th of June, 2020.