Adebayo Obajemu

11 Plc (formerly Mobil) on Monday published its first quarter report for the period ended 31 March, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2020, the oil & gas company reported gross revenue of N54.279 billion, soared by 17.81% when compared with N46.072 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Profit after tax for the period under review was N1.284 billion, down by 37% when compared the profit after tax of N2.039 billion in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share of the firm stands at N3.56 kobo, declined by 37.02% from the earnings per share of N5.66 in Q1 2019.

With reference to the share price of N213.90, the P.E ratio as calculated stands 60.04x with earnings yield of 1.67%.