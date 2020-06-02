Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities on Tuesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index gain in value further by 0.27% to settle at 25,383.43 points from the previous close of 25,316.15 points on Monday.

Market Capitalisation closed at N13.241 trillion, up by 0.36% from the previous close of N13.194 trillion. This translates to gain of N47 billion at the close of trade.

An aggregate of 377.88 million units of shares were traded in 4,585 deals, valued at N6.06 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 20 equities appreciated in their share prices while 18 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals led other percentage gainers with 9.84% growth, closing at N1.34 from the previous close of N1.22.

University Press, Skyway Aviation and Japaul Oil among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.65%, 9.52% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Prestige Assurance Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60.

Omatek Ventures, Champion Breweries and Union Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68%, 9.09% and 8.21% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Nigerian Breweries traded about 50.46 million units of its shares in 92 deals, valued at N2.22 billion.Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 40.45 million units of its shares in 314 deals, valued at N1.01 billion.Zenith Banl traded about 34.9 million units of its shares in 421 deals, valued at N599 million