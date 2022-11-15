Embattled Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will focus on Portugal ahead of the World Cup, amid his latest controversy.

The former European champions will test their readiness for the mundial with a friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday in Lisbon.

Ronaldo linked up with the Portugal squad on Monday after granting a television interview in which he heavily criticised his club Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag.

He was involved in the team’s first training session on Monday night.

The 37-year-old took to the social media to express his readiness to give his all in Portugal’s quest to win the World Cup for the first time.

“Total and absolute focus on national team work,” Ronaldo promised.

Fernandos Santos’s men will face Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H at Qatar 2022.