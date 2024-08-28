Ronaldo hints at retirement from football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football icon, has revealed that he plans to retire from football within the next “two or three years.”

Ronaldo, 39, who will turn 40 on February 5, 2025, continues to excel with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and remains active on the international stage.

The Portuguese recently broke Guinness World Record for most YouTube subscribers at 19.72m in 24 hours .

In a recent interview with NOW, Ronaldo, who is one goal shy of 900 career goals, revealed that his retirement from international football will be a spontaneous decision, catching everyone by surprise, reports Marca.

The Portuguese star, who recently faced speculation about his future after a goalless UEFA Euros campaign, remains committed to his national team duties under coach Roberto Martinez.

Dismissing the idea of coaching, Ronaldo hinted at exploring ventures outside soccer, continuing to build his brand.

Fans are left curious about what’s next for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he prepares for upcoming matches with Al-Nassr and Portugal.

“When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone; it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part,” Ronaldo said during an interview with Portuguese channel NOW.

Despite the speculation, Ronaldo remains committed to his national team duties.

“What I want now is to be able to help the national team,” he added, signaling his desire to continue playing for Portugal as they prepare for the upcoming Nations League matches under coach Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo also dismissed the idea of moving into coaching once his playing days are over.

“At the moment, I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that,” Ronaldo stated, making it clear that his post-retirement plans do not involve staying in the football world in a managerial role.

Instead, Ronaldo hinted at pursuing other ventures outside of soccer.

He has already made significant strides in building his brand and expanding his business interests, including launching a YouTube Channel that reached over 16 million followers in 24 hours last week.

“I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds,” he remarked, leaving fans curious about what the next chapter of his life will look like.

For now, Ronaldo’s focus remains on his current commitments, including upcoming matches with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and potentially representing Portugal in their Nations League opener against Croatia on September 5.

As for his retirement, it appears that fans will have to wait for a surprise announcement that could come at any time.

Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate, Pepe, announced his retirement on August 8 aged 41 years, after a storied career spanning over two decades.

