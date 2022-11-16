Didier Deschamps, coach of France, has extended invitation to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nkunku, RB Leipzig striker suffered a leg injury in training on Tuesday and was ruled out for the whole tournament.

Nkunku is the latest high-profile French player to be ruled out of the World Cup through injury, with midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and defender Presnel Kimpembe also absent.

His replacement, Kolo Muani has scored eight goals in 23 appearances for Frankfurt this season.