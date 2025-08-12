Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez finally engaged, set to wed after nearly a decade together

After years of speculation, subtle teases, and countless public appearances together, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has officially proposed to his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and she said yes.

The announcement came on Monday through Georgina’s Instagram page, where she proudly displayed a striking diamond ring whose brilliance could rival the floodlights of a Champions League final.

“Yes, I do. In this and all my life,” Georgina wrote, pairing the heartfelt message with a close-up of the gem that signals the next chapter of their romance. Observant fans were quick to point out that this is not the same ring she has worn in previous years — this one is larger, more radiant, and unmistakably an engagement ring.

The engagement marks a milestone in a relationship that began in 2016, when Ronaldo met Georgina in Madrid while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique. Georgina has often described their first meeting as “love at first sight,” recalling the instant connection they felt. Their romance went public later that year when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, sparking headlines worldwide.

Over the past nine years, the couple have built a blended family of five children — four together, plus Ronaldo’s eldest son from a previous relationship. Despite their deep bond, Ronaldo had previously explained in the 2022 Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina why they had not yet married, saying: “I always tell her, when we get that click. It could be in a year, six months, or even a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it’ll happen.”

That “click” has now arrived. Sources close to the couple say the proposal took place in a private, intimate setting, with only their closest family present – a contrast to the couple’s often glamorous, high-profile lifestyle.

The engagement also comes at a time when Ronaldo continues to balance his legendary football career, now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, with his life as a devoted father and partner. Georgina, who has evolved from sales assistant to global fashion influencer, reality TV star, and businesswoman, has been a constant presence at Ronaldo’s matches and award ceremonies.

With wedding plans likely to draw the attention of fans, media, and football royalty from around the globe, one thing is certain: Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored one of the most important goals of his personal life.