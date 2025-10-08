Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire – Bloomberg

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another milestone off the pitch, becoming the first footballer to be valued at over $1 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

The 40-year-old Al Nassr forward now has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (£1.04bn), the financial tracker revealed in its latest report. The figure reflects more than two decades of record-breaking earnings, global endorsements, and personal investments that have made Ronaldo not only one of the greatest players of his generation but also one of the richest athletes in history.

Bloomberg estimates that Ronaldo has earned over $550 million (£410m) in salaries since he began his professional career in 2002. Endorsements remain a critical part of his fortune, most notably his decade-long partnership with Nike, which brings him nearly $18 million (£13.4m) annually.

His 2022 move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr marked a turning point, cementing his status as the highest-paid footballer ever. The initial contract, worth £177 million per year, was later extended by two years in a deal believed to be valued at more than $400 million (£298m). That agreement will keep him playing in Riyadh until at least 2027, by which time he will be 42.

Outside football, Ronaldo has invested heavily in Portugal and abroad, building businesses under his CR7 brand that include hotels, gyms, and a media venture. However, Bloomberg notes that while these ventures enhance his profile, they contribute relatively little compared with his salaries and sponsorships.

Ronaldo’s longtime rival Lionel Messi, 38, is not far behind in wealth accumulation. The Argentine forward has earned more than $600 million (£447m) in pre-tax salary over his career and continues to collect at least $20 million (£15m) annually at Inter Miami. Messi’s agreement also includes an ownership stake in the Major League Soccer club upon retirement, a move expected to bolster his long-term fortune.

For Ronaldo, however, the billionaire title is yet another record in a career defined by them, extending his legacy beyond goals and trophies to financial history as well.