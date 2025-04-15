Reps Inaugurate 21-Member Committee to Oversee Rivers Emergency Administration

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday inaugurated a 21-member ad-hoc committee to oversee the administration of Rivers State during the ongoing State of Emergency, reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to constitutional order, transparency, and national unity.

The committee is chaired by House Leader, Rep. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, with Rep. Ali Isa J.C. as Deputy Chairman. Other members include Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, Rep. Idris Ahmed Wase, Rep. Aliyu Muktar Betara, Rep. Sada Soli, Rep. James Abiodun Faleke, Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo, Rep. Shehu Saleh Rijau, Rep. Wole Oke, Rep. Akarachi Etinosa Amadi, Rep. Patrick Umoh, Rep. James Barka, Rep. Alex Egbona, Rep. Isa Anka, Rep. Amos Daniel, Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Rep. Onuh Onyeche Blessing, Rep. Fatima Talba, Rep. Chris Nkwonta, and Rep. Ebibake Marie Enenimiete.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the National Assembly, Speaker Abbas described the committee’s formation as a vital step in safeguarding governance and public order in Rivers State following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a six-month State of Emergency on March 18.

“This marks a critical milestone in our constitutional mandate and is a reflection of our dedication to transparent governance and the rule of law,” he said.

The Speaker noted that the President’s declaration, made under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), was in response to a “grave crisis threatening public order” in the state. He emphasized that the action was taken in the national interest and aimed at preserving the safety and welfare of the people.

Abbas recalled previous declarations of emergency in Plateau (2004), Ekiti (2006), and the North-East (2013), pointing out that the National Assembly has always played a central role in maintaining constitutional oversight during such periods.

He clarified that the caretaker administration in Rivers State, led by Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd.), is a temporary intervention focused on restoring peace and ensuring continuity of basic governance.

“The Administrator’s role is limited to maintaining law and order until democratic governance is fully restored,” he said, adding that the caretaker leader is mandated to report directly to the National Assembly.

He urged the committee members to carry out their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and strict adherence to the Constitution.

“You must avoid partisanship and ensure that your actions strictly align with the Constitution,” Abbas warned. “Beyond oversight, you are also expected to support reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts in Rivers State.”

In his remarks, Committee Chairman Rep. Julius Ihonvbere assured the Speaker of the team’s commitment to the task at hand.

“If I am not wrong, this is probably the strongest ad-hoc committee ever set up since 2019,” Ihonvbere said. “With the experience, exposure, and dedication of this team, I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that we will not disappoint the Speaker, the National Assembly, or the Nigerian people.”

He added that the committee would begin work immediately, pledging transparency, diligence, and impartiality.

The committee is expected to submit periodic reports to the House, monitor the implementation of federal policies in Rivers State, and ensure that the caretaker government operates strictly within constitutional boundaries.