The House of Representatives has come up with a bill to strip the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its powers to regulate and register political parties in Nigeria.

A bill seeking to establish an independent authority for the registration, regulation, and funding of political parties in Nigeria passed a second reading at the flood of the House on Thursday

The bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and Edo lawmaker, Marcus Onobun, aimed at removing political parties’ registration and regulation from INEC

The proposed legislation also desires the setting up of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal which shall adjudicate disputes between members of political parties.

Presenting the general principles of the bill, a member representing Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, Onobun, said the call for transparency in the electoral process in Nigeria has continued to dominate public discourse in recent years.

He noted that this is seen from the perspective of increased number of electoral disputes at all levels.

He noted that all stakeholders in the electoral process are in tandem with the fact that no nation can elect credible leaders and experience good governance where the process of electing her leaders is marred by irregularities.

He stated that : “People believe that election integrity depends on a free, fair, impartial, and transparent process for registering political parties and for conducting elections.

“Many citizens have rightly or wrongly blamed INEC for election irregularities. Irrespective of the divide one may find himself, what is indisputable is the fact that our electoral process needs a surgical operation.

“In a country of over 200 million people, it is suggested that INEC is overwhelmed with the onerous task of registering political parties, regulating political parties, overseeing coalition and mergers while also conducting the presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“To improve our electoral process and the management of political parties, it is desirous that we have a different authority that will be responsible for the registration and regulation of political parties’ activities.

“This will ensure that registered political parties comply with constitutional and other statutory requirements while INEC concentrates on its primary assignment of conducting elections to ensure a more proficient, seamless and transparent democratic process in Nigeria.”

“The bill also seeks to establish the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal under clause 35, which shall determine disputes between members of political parties, disputes between political parties, disputes between an Independent candidate and a political party, disputes between coalition partners, and appeals from the decisions of the Registrars under this bill.

“The bill, under Clauses 41 and 42, prescribes penalties for offences by political parties and its members and also prescribes punishments for offenders to ensure transparency and accountability in political parties’ administration in Nigeria.

“The bill, in Clause 47 provides for consequential amendment of sections 75 to 81 of the Electoral Act 2022 thereby removing registration of political parties from the functions of INEC.”