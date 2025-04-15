Atiku Condemns Plateau, Borno Killings, Blames Tinubu for Security Lapses

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has strongly condemned the recent killings in Plateau and Borno states, describing them as grim evidence of the worsening security situation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Tuesday, Atiku expressed sorrow over the attack in Zike community, Kwali district of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State, where no fewer than 47 people were killed on Sunday. He noted that the massacre followed another deadly incident in Bokkos Local Government Area.

“I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State, particularly the recent killings in Zike community, where at least 47 innocent lives were lost on Sunday,” Atiku said. “This tragedy, coming just days after a similar attack in Bokkos, is a grim reminder of the worsening state of security in our country.”

He held the Federal Government responsible for the security failures, accusing President Tinubu of incompetence and failing in the constitutional duty to protect citizens.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives due to the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration. The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government, and unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to do so,” Atiku declared.

The former vice president also decried the growing spate of terrorist attacks in Borno State, highlighting concerns raised by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, over the increasing loss of lives and territorial control to insurgents.

“I also condemn the escalating wave of terrorist attacks in Borno State, which, according to both the governor and the traditional ruler, has resulted in significant loss of lives and territory. These developments reflect a complete collapse of the current administration’s security strategy,” he added.

Atiku criticized the government’s failure to prosecute known terrorists, noting that many remain in custody without trial since 2016, further emboldening violent groups.

“Every sincere Nigerian should be disturbed by how terrorists and bandits operate with impunity, especially in Northern Nigeria, which has become the epicenter of violence. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the prolonged delay in prosecuting terrorists is demoralizing our security agencies,” he said.

He contrasted the slow pace of terrorism trials with the swift prosecution of political critics, warning that this double standard undermines national security.

“If the same urgency given to prosecuting political opponents was applied to trying terrorists, it would send a strong message that crime has consequences. Instead, justice is delayed, and our security forces are demoralized,” Atiku said.

He urged the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritize terrorism-related prosecutions and advocated for the establishment of special courts to expedite trials.

“The Attorney General must prioritize the prosecution of terrorists, and special courts should be created to fast-track these trials. Our justice system must not give the impression that terrorism is without consequence,” he stated.

He also expressed concern over the porous borders, warning that criminal groups from neighboring countries are exploiting Nigeria’s weak security framework to carry out attacks.

“This is a national disgrace and further proof that our security architecture is failing,” he said.

To improve internal security, Atiku called for legislative reforms to empower states to arm and equip their local security outfits.

“Condemnation after the fact is not enough. What’s needed are preventive and proactive measures. I urge the National Assembly to urgently pass legislation that allows states to arm and equip their security outfits with modern weapons. This will bolster our overall security network and relieve the burden on federal forces,” he said.

He further called on citizens to support security agencies by providing intelligence and rejecting collaboration with criminal groups.

“I urge community members to stop aiding armed groups and instead support security agencies by sharing critical intelligence. Security is a collective responsibility,” he noted.

While commending the efforts of the military and other security operatives, Atiku stressed that they need stronger government support to succeed.

“Our security forces are doing their best under very challenging conditions. They need not just commendation, but the full backing of a responsive and responsible government,” he concluded.