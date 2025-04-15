Insecurity: Senator urges decisive actions, says situation shouldn’t be politicised

Irked by the escalating atmosphere of insecurity across the country, Abia North lawmaker, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the challenged the federal government to take decisive steps to end the scourge.

In order to avert escalating the dire situation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission, called for investment of more resources on security agencies.

He noted that for the nation to address its security challenges, the issue must be tackled devoid of politics.

The former Senate Chief Whip stated this in China via a video posted on his social media page, calling for decisive measures to end the scourge.

Reacting to recent alarm by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on the deteriorating security situation in his state in which he said some parts had been lost to insurgents, Kalu pointed out that if nothing was done urgently, Borno State and the South East might be lost totally to terrorists.

The former Abia Governor faulted the politicisation of insecurity, adding that security is a serious issue which should not be politicised.

He also urged the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, not to downplay the issues raised by Governor Zulum but rather intimate President Bola Tinubu about the true situation of security in the country.

“The Minister of Information is doing his job but Professor Zulum is right. I am almost from Borno State. If the Federal Government doesn’t take the right steps in Borno State and South East, those areas might collapse.

“I want to believe Professor Zulum that the security situation is deteriorating everyday. So, we need to step up, especially in the South East. Our South East governors are doing their best to fight insurgency. I would like the Federal Government to step up security in the South East because it’s a gateway for people transporting goods from the ports and refineries.”

Kalu called for an end to the verbal squabble between the information minister and Governor Zulum, saying for the situation to be solved, President Tinubu needs to be told the truth.

“For me, Professor Zulum and the minister don’t need to argue. These are fundamental issues; if we don’t tell President Tinubu the truth, the place will be ungovernable.

“So, it is better we tell him the truth on the condition of the security situation. Our army has been doing their best and I congratulate them, especially the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector General of Police and other security chiefs for all the efforts that they have been putting in.

“The federal government needs to invest more resources and equipment and pay attention to Borno State and the South East. We cannot play politics with insecurity. We should take the art of governance very seriously.”

“No governor or president wants his people to die. So, I urge the Minister of Information to step down some of the statements he is making about insecurity and also consult the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police. The National Security Adviser has also been on top of his game but people should stop making statements without consulting the security agencies.

“The DSS will continue to provide information. I believe Tosin is very capable, he is a young lad who is capable. We can rid the country of all these criminals and build our economy to be strong. Let us stop politics and concentrate on the economy of Nigeria. President Tinubu has done his best, let’s support him to build our economy together.”