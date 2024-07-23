Nigerian Christian elders demand new constitution

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has demanded for the immediate drafting of a new constitution for Nigeria.

The forum urged the Bola Tinubu led government to convene a constitutional conference to address the country’s political and economic challenges.

The demand was contained in a letter sent to key government officials, including President Bola Tinubu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday.

News continues after this Advertisement

The elders’ forum, which has as members prominent figures such as Dr. Samuel Danjuma Goni (Chairman), General Zamani Lekwot, retd, Prof. Funmi Togunbi, Hon Justice James Olubunmi Oyewole, retd, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, and Bishop Peter Adebiyi (former President of the Christian Council of Nigeria), convened in July 2024 to review the state of the nation.

They expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s deteriorating security, economic stagnation, and political instability, attributing the issues to the 1999 Constitution imposed by the military.

The NCEF’s letter highlighted four key areas requiring urgent attention. They include the drafting of a new constitution; an effective fight against corruption; judicial independence, and the prevention of a planned national protest in August.

The group suggested using the 2014 National Conference draft constitution as a starting point and advocated reforms such as an independent Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and a reformed judiciary.

The elders warned that the planned protest could lead to violence and destruction, emphasizing the need for the government to restore hope and confidence in the populace.

In the letter signed by NCEF Chairman, Dr. Samuel Danjuma Goni, the forum stated: “Any country that cannot guarantee justice in its courts is one step away from anarchy.

”Consequently, government must call politicians to order to desist from infiltrating the judiciary with inordinate political ambitions. In addition to that, the independence of the judiciary must be guaranteed.

“The recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on steps to reform the judiciary should be implemented.

“To avert the looming crisis, the administration should announce the introduction of a new constitution and begin preparations for a national referendum to adopt the draft constitution of the 2014 National Conference.

“The NCEF cautioned that maintaining the status quo with the 1999 Constitution could provoke a revolt by the populace.

“We cannot continue to run Nigeria the way previous governments did and expect a better country. Mr President, the streets are not smiling. May God grant you grace to take the right decisions,” the letter read.

News continues after this Advertisement