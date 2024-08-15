Outrage forces Reps to withdraw bill seeking to jail Nigerians for insulting political leaders, others

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has withdrawn the counter subversion bill, which among others, “imposes a fine of N4 million or a two-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of insulting, defaming, embarrassing, or bringing into disrepute the leadership of a community, religion, lawful group, local government, state, or federal government.”

The bill which also prescribes a 10-year jail term, N5 million fine or both for those who refuse to recite the national anthem and pledge, elicited outrage from the public.

The bull further provides that, “A person who receives financial or political support from a foreign organisation, group or country that is not compatible with the interest, development, security and progress of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N15 million or imprisonment for a term of 20 years or both.”

Sections 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, and 20 of the bill stipulate that any individual, group, or organisation involved in activities that undermine national security, disrupt community harmony, disturb peaceful coexistence, or impede law and order will be deemed to have committed an offense. Upon conviction, the penalty is a fine of N3 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

The bill further reads, “A person, group or organisation that persistently disregards, disobeys, or disrespects constituted authority, rules, regulations, order or contravenes the law wilfully, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to three years imprisonment at the first instance, and seven years for a subsequent offence or to a fine of N5 million or both

Sections 2, 5, 6, and 10 of the proposed legislation further state that any person who engages in activities that foster mutual suspicion, mistrust, or intolerance, leading to conflict and violence that threatens Nigeria’s corporate existence, peace, and security, commits an offense and is liable to a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison term, or both.

According to the bill, “A person who forcefully takes over any place of worship, town hall, school, premises, public or private place, arena, or a similar place through duress, undue influence, subterfuge or other similar activities, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both.

“A person who professes loyalty, pledges or agrees to belong to an organisation that disregards the sovereignty of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N3 million or imprisonment for a term of four years or both.”

The Bill stipulates that anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem and pledge, defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government shall face a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Meanwhile, it states that anyone who sets up an illegal roadblock, performs unauthorised traffic duties, imposes an illegal curfew, or organises an unlawful procession will be subject to a fine of N2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Amid the outrage, Musa Krishi, spokesperson of the speaker, said in a statement on Wednesday that his principal decided to withdraw the bill after “careful consideration”.

He said, “In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

“This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, a champion of the people’s interests, has always prioritized listening to the citizens and fostering unity. His decision reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House remains truly the People’s House.

“He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered, reaffirming that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation.

“The public is hereby notified of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024.”

