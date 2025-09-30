Arise TV mourns Christelle Maduagwu killed in Abuja robbery

Arise News Channel has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a 29-year-old presenter, reporter, and producer with the station, who was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, was attacked in the early hours of Monday. Her untimely death has left deep grief within the newsroom and among viewers who admired her professionalism and warm on-screen presence.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Arise News described her as “a cherished member of the ARISE News family” whose voice and passion resonated with audiences.

“Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits,” the station said.

The Nigeria Police have commenced investigations into the robbery and killing.

Born on December 26, 1995, Maduagwu trained as a lawyer before moving into broadcast journalism, where she quickly established herself as one of the vibrant young voices on Nigerian television.

Her colleagues and management have extended condolences to her family, describing her passing as a devastating blow to both Arise News and the wider Nigerian media industry.

The incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity in the country, which the government has repeatedly pledged, but so far struggled, to address.