The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba says he cannot for-see or immediately tell when schools will be reopened.

The Minister also said the re-opening of schools will be in tandem with President Muhammadu Buhari’s gradual ease of the lockdown put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Nwajiuba who had earlier during the daily briefing said that the government is not ready to put the lives of children at risk, warned that no school should engage students except when a formal date of resumption is announced by the government.

” In anyway none of these schools can function outside the society”.

The Minister also said that all entrance examinations that had been postponed will hold when the government is satisfied that the students have understood the syllabus as planned.

The Minister clarified that both the West African Examination Council for Senior School Students and other National Examinations including NABTEB are not canceled but oy postponed.

He acknowledged challenges in the deployment of the e-learning policy hence the engagement of the State Universal Basic Education Boards.

According to him,” we know some are limited by access and the access is limited by device, some can only get on the continuation of their academic program via radio, some at the television level, some are using computer online system, so we are doing this in. partnership with states meaning that every gap we intend to bridge as regards the education of these children nationwide, we had to pass through every state Governor through their SUBEBS”

“Presently we have a time table for 31 states out of 36 states, which means via Radio or TV teaching and learning are on going, these are time tables that suit each state but the federal government has only provided guideline via online content”

“Using these SUBEBs,the same way we share their interventions with them is the same way this teaching and learning online content is been shared and the FG informed that they could use state media that is appropriate in their areas”. Nwajiuba said.

The Minister added that the COVID 19 pandemic has helped all stakeholders to retool and has also helped everybody to get on board.

Speaking on the Sustainability of the e-learning policy, the Minister said the government will further engage master teachers that will perfect the system that will transcend its use after the Coronavirus health challenge facing the world.

Meanwhile, the Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has issued a warning to some private Schools disseminating information to parents and students indicating the resumption of the 2019/2020 3rd term calendar online.

The FCTA Education Secretary, Umaru Marafa said in a statement released on Tuesday that no academic activities in all Schools in any form should commence until a notice to reopen is approved and conveyed by the Secretariat”

“The Implication of this is that when the Schools will be reopened, adequate notice of the fact that 2nd term was inconclusive will be factored into the academic calendar which will dovetail into the 3rd term accordingly. Any action taken otherwise is likely to negatively distort the academic calendar of the schools involved” Marafa said.

School proprietors are, therefore, advised to maintain the status quo and keep their schools closed and not re-open in any form while they await further directives from the FCTA.

Violators of this directive will face the full wrath of the law.

Marafa further disclosed that the FCTA Education Secretariat has concluded plans to introduce e-learning platforms to include lessons on radio and television channels to keep the students constructively engaged while the lockdown lasts.