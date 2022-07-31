Rafiatu Lawal wins Nigeria’s 2nd gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Folashade Rafiatu Lawal has won the country’s second gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old won the medal in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event on Sunday.

She lifted a total of 206kg to set a Commonwealth record for accumulated lifts.

She also set the Commonwealth record in the snatch category after lifting 90kg for her first lift.

The weightlifter also set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk category, lifting 110kg, 115kg and 116kg in all her attempts.

Lawal’s gold is Nigeria’s third medal at the games, after Adijat Olarinoye and Umoafia Joseph won gold and bronze in their weightlifting categories, respectively.

In boxing, Nigeria’s Adeyinka Benson booked a place in the quarter-final of the 71-75kg boxing category.

He defeated Abubakar Kumasi of Ghana 3-2 in the third round.

The 26-year-old will face Sam Hickey of Scotland on Wednesday at 3:15 pm.

Earlier, Nigeria’s men’s table tennis team also booked a place in the semi-final after a 3-2 defeat of Malaysia in the quarter-final.

The Nigerian contingent came from behind to defeat the Asians after the duo of Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo lost the first game 3-1.