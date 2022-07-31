Lagos police says it is prepared for possible terrorists’ attack

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, has said that the police and other security agencies in the state are prepared for any planned terrorists’ attack.

Hundeyin, during a Twitter Space webinar, on Saturday, was responding to questions on reports of a possible planned attack on Lagos by terrorists and the readiness of the police, where he noted that the police were also getting intelligence reports.

“We are working seriously with other security agencies. Many times that I am with the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, the Department of State Services keeps sending intelligence reports to us,” he said.

Hundeyin further noted that the police were not working in isolation, but rubbing minds with other securities to forestall any attack.

“All resources are available, from human resources to gadgets. Our equipment has been optimally deployed to ensure that we don’t have any attack in Lagos,” he said.

According to him, the residents in Lagos also needed to assist the police and other security agencies in providing them with timely information on suspicious movements.

“The people also have a role to play by reporting suspicious movements to security agencies. It’s a collective thing.

“On our part, we are not just ignoring it, we are at alert,” he said.

He noted that the CP was engaging all the Area Commanders and the Divisional Police Officers, among others on the matter.

“Most of us have families, and relatives in Lagos, my parents are in Lagos and I know that if I don’t do my job, it’s not just the people out there that will be affected, we (the police) will be affected by this. We’re all Nigerians and we’re together in this,” he added.