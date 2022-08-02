19-year-old Liadi wins 5th medal for Nigeria at Commonwealth Games

Taiwo Liadi, a 19-year-old weightlifter, has won a silver medal for Nigeria at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Liadi, who competed in the women’s 76kg weightlifting event, finished second behind Canada’s Maya Laylor, who set a new Commonwealth Games record with a lift of 128kg.

Nigeria, currently ranked ninth on the medals standings, had earlier won two gold and two bronze since the start of the games.

Weightlifters Adijat Olarinoye and Rafiatu Lawal won gold in the women’s 55kg and 59kg categories respectively.

Olarinoye set a new Games record with a lift of 203kg – 92kg in Snatch and 111 in Clean & Jerk while Lawal clinched gold with a total lift of 206kg – 110kg in Snatch and 116kg in Clean and Jerk – to win the women’s 59kg weightlifting event and also set a new Games record.