Islamiyat Yusuf wins 4th medal for Nigeria at Commonwealth Games

Islamiyat Yusuf on Monday, clinched Nigeria’s fourth medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Yusuf won Bronze medal in women’s weightlifting 64kg event, with 93kg in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk.

Her medal brings the country’s total medal haul to four.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Edwin Peter competed in the Men’s -66kg elimination Round of 16 Judo event.

Peter did not advance to the quarterfinals, losing by 10-0 to Northern Ireland’s Nathon Burns, NAN reported.

Nigeria will take part in the semi finals of the Men’s table tennis team event against India.