Commonwealth Games: Nigeria wins 4 additional medals

Team Nigeria has won four additional medals in the morning session of day nine of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that team Nigeria won four medals in the athletics and para-athletics events on Saturday.

Njideka Iyiazi won gold in the women’s F56/57 Shot put with a throw of 10.03m while Ugochi Alam won a bronze with a throw of 9.38m in the same event.

Iyiazi set a new Commonwealth Games Record with 10.03 throw.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria amassed a total of 16 medals on Friday which included seven gold, three silver and six bronze medals

The breakdown shows that in Weightlifting, Adenike Olarinoye won gold in women’s 55kg, Edidiong Umaofia won bronze in men’s 67kg, Rafiatu Lawal won gold in women’s 59kg, Islamiyat Yusuf won bronze in women’s 64kg, Taiwo Laidi won silver in women’s 76kg and Taiwo Osijo won bronze in women’s 87kg.

In athletics, Chioma Onyekwere won gold in women’s discus throw, Obiageri Amaechi won bronze in women’s Discus Throw and Goodness Nwachukwu won gold in women’s discus throw F 42-44/61-64.

In powerlifting, Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold in women’s heavyweight, Bose Omolayo won silver in women’s heavyweight, Ikechukwu Obichukwu won silver in men’s heavyweight and Innocent Nnamdi won bronze in men’s lightweight.

In wrestling, Adekuoroye Odunayo won gold in women’s freestyle 57kg, Kolawole Esther won bronze in women’s freestyle 62kg and Blessing Oborodudu won gold in women’s freestyle 68kg.

NAN reports that team Nigeria is poised to win more medals in weightlifting and athletics event before the end of the day.

A total of 38 countries are participating in the going 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom.

Birmingham 2O22 is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The event which started on July 28 is expected to end on August 8.