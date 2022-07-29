Nigeria beat Ghana in men’s table tennis at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Nigerian team of Quadri Aruna, Amadi Omeh and Olajide Omotayo on Friday, beat Ghana 3-0 in the Men’s Team – Group 2 table tennis event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Nigerians went into the game on the back of their impressive win against South Africa earlier on Friday.

In the doubles, Omeh and Aruna beat Emmanuel Commey and Derek Abrefa

(11 -7, 11 -3,11 -9).

The singles saw Aruna defeat Emmanue Asante (11-3, 11-3, 11-6) before Omotayo saw off Abrefa 3-0 (11 -8, 11 -7, 11-8).

Up next for Aruna, Omotayo and Omeh is a clash against Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian women’s team lost their second game going down 3-0 to Singapore.

They kicked off the competition with a win against St Vincent and the Grenadines in both the doubles and singles.