Odunayo Adekuoroye, has won Nigeria’s sixth gold at the 2022 ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Adekuoroye won the gold in the Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling after beating Anshu Malik of India on Friday.

The 2018 Commonwealth champion defeated her opponent 6-4 in the final to successfully defend the crown she won in Gold Coast four years ago.

The win further increases Nigeria’s gold medals so far to six, two silver and five bronze medals.