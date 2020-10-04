Police release phone numbers for complaints against SARS
OBINNA EZUGWU
As part of efforts to deepen transperancy and accountability in the operations of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads, the Nigeria Police Force has released phone numbers and social media handles for the citizens to lay complaints about operatives’ misconduct.
The force public relations department released the numbers on Sunday amid ongoing protests against harassment by SARS operatives.
The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed had earlier on Friday, announced that SARS and other tactical squad has been banned from routine patrol.
The statement said: “The following numbers and Social Media handles are now available for members of the public to report complaints (as well as commendations) against members of the FSARS and other Tactical Squads:
IGP Monitoring Unit:
08036242591
Nigeria Police Force
FSARS:
08038537625
08036067446
08036059332
08069702133
“FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU
07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp
08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PoliceNG
http://facebook.com/ngpolice
“COMPLAINT RESPONSE UNIT (CRU)
08057000001 – Calls Only
08057000002 – Calls Only
08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only
@PoliceNG_PCRRU
http://facebook.com/PolicePCRRU