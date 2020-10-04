Police release phone numbers for complaints against SARS

OBINNA EZUGWU

As part of efforts to deepen transperancy and accountability in the operations of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads, the Nigeria Police Force has released phone numbers and social media handles for the citizens to lay complaints about operatives’ misconduct.

The force public relations department released the numbers on Sunday amid ongoing protests against harassment by SARS operatives.

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed had earlier on Friday, announced that SARS and other tactical squad has been banned from routine patrol.

The statement said: “The following numbers and Social Media handles are now available for members of the public to report complaints (as well as commendations) against members of the FSARS and other Tactical Squads:

IGP Monitoring Unit:

08036242591

Nigeria Police Force

FSARS:

08038537625

08036067446

08036059332

08069702133

“FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU

07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp

08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @PoliceNG

http://facebook.com/ngpolice

“COMPLAINT RESPONSE UNIT (CRU)

08057000001 – Calls Only

08057000002 – Calls Only

08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only

@PoliceNG_PCRRU

http://facebook.com/PolicePCRRU