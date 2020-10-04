OBINNA EZUGWU

The presidency has rejected calls by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; former president, Olusegun Obasanjo; Catholic Bishops, among other personalities for the restructuring of the country, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would not succumb to “undue pressure.”

Senior special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu who said this in a statement on Sunday, described the renewed calls for restructuring by these eminent Nigerians as “unpatriotic outbursts” that are not helpful to the nation.

He warned those making the outbursts about the nation breaking up to desist from it, as according to him, the president will not succumb to threats.

“THE Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis,” the statement said.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”