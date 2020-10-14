OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Police Force has said no personnel of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), would be part of the newly formed tactical team, SWAT.

The Force which disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Frank Mba also said the new tactical team will be barred from indiscriminate search of mobile phones.

According to him, the operations of the team would be strictly intelligence based.

“No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the new Tactical team,” the statement said.

“Operations of the new Tactical team will be strictly intelligence driven.

“Operations of the new Tactical team will by no means embark on routine patrols.

“Members of the new Tactical team are barred from indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other devices.

“Operatives of the new Tactical team must be free of pending disciplinary matter, especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.”