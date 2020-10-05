OBINNA EZUGWU

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has demanded total overhaul of the police tactical squad, the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), noting that though the ban on some of their activities is commendable, it doesn’t go far enough.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had on Sunday, announced that SARS squad was no longer allowed to mount roadblocks and do stop and search.

Mr. Obi who took to his Twitter handle @PeterObi to add his voice to the ongoing End SARS campaign, noted that there had been similar bans on the activities of SARS, but they never produced results.

“As commendable as the ban on further roadblocks and stop-and-search by FSARS is, Nigerians need assurances that this is not the same steps they’ve taken annually that has achieved nothing,” Obi said.

“The least that is expected is a comprehensive overhaul of the activities of SARS and policing in Nigeria to better serve the citizens as it is in other countries, and not the continued oppression of our people.”