OBINNA EZUGWU

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has decried the killing of #EndSARS protesters in the state and other parts of the country, noting that it’s totally unacceptable to kill people protesting peacefully.

Makinde who stated this in an address to Oyo people on Monday, insisted that peaceful protests were legitimate means through which the people register their grievances to the government.

He particularly expressed sadness over the killing of protesters in the Ogbomosho area of the state, noting that he has asked the police to step back while other security agencies intervene to restore order.

“The past few days have been days of grief for the people of Oyo State. I cannot imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or hospitalised as a result of the actions of the Nigerian police force during this #EndSARS protests,” Makinde said.

“As I stated clearly in my earlier statement, peaceful protests are a legitimate way for citizens to make their grievances known to the government. About it is totally unacceptable for anyone to be hurt during such protest.

“Last night, I held an emergency meeting with the heads of the main security agencies in Oyo State. I have again restated my position on the ongoing protest to them, and we have agreed that police should take a back seat as other security agencies take the front line in securing the lives of protesters at this time.

“Therefore we have deployed members of Operation Burst to the hot spots, especially, Ogbomosho to ensure that as people protest, they will not be harassed or victimised. I want to reassure the good people of Oyo State that I’m doing everything within my power to ensure that no further lives are lost.”

Makinde urged the protesters to continue to protest peacefully, while asking all residents to go about their normal activities.

” I urge all residents of Oyo State to go about their activities without fear. To the protesters, I say please continue to protest peacefully. These are trying times for all us, and I pray that God continues to guide us and give us wisdom to navigate through them.”

Meanwhile, protests continued in different parts of the country, particularly in Lagos on Monday, with protesters demanding an end to police brutality.

A stray bullet said to have been fired by a police officer in the Surulere area of the state, killed a bystander. Another protester was also shot in the leg and is currently receiving treatment.