OBINNA EZUGWU

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he is reading worrying reports of extortion and harassment of lawful residents of the state by those charged with the responsibility of protecting them.

There has been several reported incidents of intimidation, harassment, extortion and even extrajudicial killings by members of the police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country, and Lagos in particular.

Few days ago, a young woman, Ifeoma Abugu was raped and killed by men suspected to be a team of SARS operatives. Last week, a young man Daniel Chibuike was killed, allegedly, by SARS operatives in Port Harcourt, while on Saturday, another man was killed in Ughelli, Delta State.

The killings have led to condemnations and calls for the scrapping of the unit by such prominent personalities as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president; former Bayelsa senator, Ben Bruce, among others.

Sanwo-Olu who reacted to the development in a tweet on Sunday, said appropriate actions would be taken to curb the menace.

“The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos,” he said. “So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, and speedily too.”