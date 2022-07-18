The Nigerian Police Force has ordered its commissioner in Lagos to investigate singer, Portable, over claims that he formed One Million Boys and other cult groups in the state.

The controversial singer had claimed in a video that that he is the founder of One Million Boys, a cult group that terrorised residents of Lagos State in recent months.

Responding to the claim in a statement on Monday, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, said, “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”