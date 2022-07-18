Actresses Ada Ameh, Solai Onayiga dead

Nollywood actresses, Ada Ameh and Sola Awojobi Onayiga have died.

Ameh died in after collapsing at a hospital in Delta State.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that Ameh died on Sunday at a NNPC hospital in Delta.

According to reports, the actress died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

It was gathered that she was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

Report has it that several movie stars have been trooping the facility on Monday morning to see her remains.

Ameh, who played the role of Anita in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996, is famous for her comic characters especially in the series The Johnsons.

Born on May 15, 1974 in Ajegunle, Lagos, the popular actress shared a video of her eating with the family around 12:53pm on Sunday on her official Instagram page.

Meanwhile, the death of Onayiga, famous for her role in the Fuji House of Commotion actress, was also reported on Monday.

According to Seun Oloketuyi, founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, who broke the news of her demise, Sola passed away in the early hours of Monday, following a two-week long admission to the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“I have just been informed that the accomplished stage and screen actress and fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga has passed on,” said Oloketuyi via WhatsApp. “Auntie Sola, who is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka cooking practicals in the defunct television sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’ Reportedly passed on this morning.”