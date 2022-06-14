The Lagos State police command has reportedly invited Grammy Award winning singer, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, for interrogation over shooting of fun-seekers by police escorts assigned to him.

Recall that five policemen attached to the singer have been detained by the police command over the incident.

They reportedly shot the two men identified identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Burna Boy was laughing while the incident occurred and immediately left for Spain.

A preliminary report by the Bar Beach Police Division said trouble started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4am on June 8.

It was learnt that about four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the artiste into the club.

According to multiple witness statements, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.

He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him.

However, the lady’s husband was said to have berated the singer, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances on his wife.

After some minutes, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at the woman, which angered her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club and as things got heated, Ibrahim allegedly brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing.

In the process, Lawrence, 27, was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet, which caused a commotion in the club.

It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew then drove off to one of his properties at the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway before leaving for Lekki Phase 1 and subsequently to Spain where he is billed to host a concert.

It was gathered that detectives are working round the clock to trace his whereabout

Police sources said Burna Boy has allegedly fled the country immediately after the incident to avoid questioning, adding: “Already, five police escorts attached to the singer have since been arrested and are being detained at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.”

A police source revealed that the escorts involved in the incident didn’t notify the police about the incident. According to the source, it was eyewitnesses that reported the shooting incident to the police