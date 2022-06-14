Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has announced the coming of a new song in two days time.

According to the Assurance coroner who took to his twitter account to announce the new song, it features Chukwuka Ekweani, alias CKay and South Africa’s Lethabo Sebetso, professionally known as Focalistic.

He also said he would be dropping a song of his own featuring Da Baby a week after.

“In 2 days time @ckay_yo and @FOCALISTIC drop the biggest club banga #watawi ! Then a week after me and @DaBabyDaBaby

drop the song of the summer ! 💣💣💣♟♟😈🎉🎉🎉🐐

President ya Straata 👨🏾‍💼