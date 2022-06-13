2023: Charly Boy endorses Peter Obi, says 'we want integrity'

Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, a musician and activist, has endorsed the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
The musician gave the endorsement in a video posted on his social media handles, noting Nigerians have been through a lot of difficulties and would want changes in the next political dispensation.
He distanced himself from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he is not ‘Atiku-lated’.
Charly Boy said Nigerians need someone better than the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He said, “They can be as ATIKU~LATED as they want. But we trust INTEGRITY not words.
“NIGERIANS have been through Enough TRIBULATIONS, no more TINUBU~LATION.
“For us to Prosper and be Safe, we must not just be OBI~DIENT but must have genuine respect for the Laws of HUMANITY.”