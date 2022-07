Mohammed Badaru, son of Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa State governor, has graduated from Brunel University, London.

Mohammed took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his graduation.

This comes days after the son of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, also graduated from another UK university.

Meanwhile, the current strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept students in Nigeria at home, hit five months on Thursday.